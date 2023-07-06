Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.62. Denbury has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $104.05.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denbury will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,349,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 18.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denbury by 16.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

