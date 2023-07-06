Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.36.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

