Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.54.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.90. 1,583,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $202.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.