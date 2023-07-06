Elisa Steele Sells 288 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,446. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Splunk by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Splunk by 54.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Splunk by 191.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

