Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 181.74% and a negative return on equity of 430.14%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

