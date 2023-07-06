Enviri Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives $11.83 Average PT from Analysts

Enviri Co. (NYSE:HSC – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

HSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Enviri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enviri in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviri

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enviri by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,217,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enviri by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after purchasing an additional 734,365 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Enviri by 2.1% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,905,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 98,651 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviri by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,055,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after buying an additional 53,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after buying an additional 30,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $729.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.03. Enviri has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

Enviri (NYSE:HSC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enviri will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

