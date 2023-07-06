Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $16.08 on Monday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

