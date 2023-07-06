Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells $1,557,173.50 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Saker Anwar Nusseibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

