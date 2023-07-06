Financial Analysis: Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) versus Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Flux Power and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 3 0 3.00 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.70%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Novonix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -12.13% -68.63% -22.64% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Flux Power and Novonix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $65.28 million 1.03 -$15.61 million ($0.49) -8.45 Novonix $6.11 million N/A -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Flux Power has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Novonix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flux Power beats Novonix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

(Free Report)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie pallet packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies and end-users, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Novonix

(Free Report)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and carries out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and research and development in battery development. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.