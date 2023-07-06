First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Trading Down 0.9%

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 11,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 18,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Western Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $175.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). First Western Financial had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Western Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in First Western Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Western Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

