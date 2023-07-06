Fiske (LON:FKE) Trading Down 2.3%

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.82). 31,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 10,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.84).

Fiske Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 67.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of £7.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Fiske

In other Fiske news, insider Clive F. Harrison sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82), for a total value of £12,025 ($15,262.09). Corporate insiders own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

