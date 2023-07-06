Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Down 25.1% in June

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the May 31st total of 132,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freight Technologies by 200.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71,669 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Freight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Freight Technologies Stock Performance

About Freight Technologies

FRGT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 3,710,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Freight Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $31.51.

(Free Report)

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.