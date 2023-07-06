Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.67.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.