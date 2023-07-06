Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Price Performance
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.67.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gaia
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.