Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GGAAW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,639. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAAW. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

