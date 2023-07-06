GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.39 on Monday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

