Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Givaudan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,976.00.

Givaudan Price Performance

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $66.30 on Monday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $72.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.09.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

