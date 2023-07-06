Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Free Report) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09). 6,358,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 14,423,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of £349.83 million, a P/E ratio of -690.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

