Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 21,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $134.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

In related news, CFO Sarah M. Cunningham purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $35,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,010,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 177,938 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Further Reading

