Head to Head Review: Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) and BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF)

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) and BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Kingspan Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of BELIMO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kingspan Group and BELIMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A BELIMO N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A $0.57 111.49 BELIMO N/A N/A N/A $102.48 4.71

This table compares Kingspan Group and BELIMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BELIMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingspan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kingspan Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. BELIMO pays an annual dividend of $65.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Kingspan Group pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BELIMO pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kingspan Group and BELIMO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingspan Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 BELIMO 1 1 2 0 2.25

Kingspan Group currently has a consensus price target of $45.90, indicating a potential downside of 27.44%. BELIMO has a consensus price target of $437.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.29%. Given BELIMO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BELIMO is more favorable than Kingspan Group.

Summary

BELIMO beats Kingspan Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingspan Group

(Free Report)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing. The Insulated Panels segment manufactures insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades. The Insulation segment produces rigid insulation boards, technical insulation, and engineered timber systems. The Light + Air segment offers daylighting, smoke management, ventilation systems, and service activities. The Water + Energy segment provides energy and water solutions, and related services. The Data + Flooring segment manufactures data center storage solutions, as well as raised access floors. The Roofing + Waterproofing segment produces roofing and waterproofing solutions for renovation and new construction of buildings. Kingspan Group plc was founded in 1965 and is based in Kingscourt, Ireland.

About BELIMO

(Free Report)

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers. The company also provides various pressure dependent valves, such as the characterized control, quick compact, and butterfly valves; mechanical pressure independent valves for complex flow challenges, and pressure-independent quick compact and characterized control valves; electronic pressure independent valves; and Internet of Things cloud-connected pressure independent valves. In addition, it provides accurate sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, pressure, CO2, and volatile compounds in pipe and duct applications; system solutions to optimize energy efficiency; and retrofit solutions to replace valve assemblies and actuators, or damper actuators. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

