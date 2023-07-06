Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director Purchases $15,004.65 in Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) Director Kurt Simmons, Jr. purchased 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $15,004.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,532.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $417.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4,959.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,317,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2,347.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 979,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 939,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

