HedgeTrade Price Up 7% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $12.02 million and approximately $42,263.59 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

