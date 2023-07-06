Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $172.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $484.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

