Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.26. Heska has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $62.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heska will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,869,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 828,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,914,000 after purchasing an additional 291,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 577,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heska by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

(Free Report)

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.