ICON Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $214.94 million and $19.16 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 960,839,711 coins and its circulating supply is 960,869,611 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.



According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 960,804,460.5343227 with 960,791,732.5560985 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22993751 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $4,969,678.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

