Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Sells $144,750.60 in Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) insider Douglas Holtzman sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $144,750.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,977.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Icosavax Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $375.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.41. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, analysts expect that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax

Icosavax Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.