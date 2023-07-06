Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Sells $144,750.60 in Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) insider Douglas Holtzman sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $144,750.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,977.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Icosavax Stock Up 6.0 %
NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $375.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.41. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.45.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, analysts expect that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.
