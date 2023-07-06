ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading Up 2.7%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Free Report) shares were up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 10,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.

