Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPPP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. 806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

