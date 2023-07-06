Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells 6,258 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 6,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $99,689.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,248.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. 2,097,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after acquiring an additional 99,909 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

