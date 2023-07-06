Insider Selling: InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Insider Sells 4,329 Shares of Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $416,146.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,438.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $364,831.48.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IDCC stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $97.62.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $3.38. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in InterDigital by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in InterDigital by 1,455.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDCC shares. Bank of America raised shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

