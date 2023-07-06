Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $257.88. 3,946,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,112. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 406.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.41.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.44.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
