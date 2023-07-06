Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.24 on Wednesday, reaching $257.88. 3,946,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,112. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 406.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.41.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.44.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

