Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CRO Sells 9,961 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) CRO Rick Rexing sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $16,535.26. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 460,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,856.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rick Rexing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Rick Rexing sold 5,138 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $8,118.04.

Honest Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:HNST traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 521,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,908. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $156.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. Equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 49.7% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 649,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Honest by 386.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,880 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Honest by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,521,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 240,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

