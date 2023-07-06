InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NSPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

InspireMD Stock Performance

NSPR stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

Insider Activity

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 349.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Stuka bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

