Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $44.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IPG. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $38.23 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

