Jet Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $145,827.44 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.37 million and approximately $145,827.44 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,413.14 or 1.00027200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00845034 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $142,614.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.