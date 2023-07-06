Jolanda Howe Sells 915 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) SVP Jolanda Howe sold 915 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $23,469.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MIRM stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 254,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Recommended Stories

