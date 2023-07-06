JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $276.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.67.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $251.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -137.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

