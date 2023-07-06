Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $576.94 million and approximately $29.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00003100 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 611,200,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,193,053 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

