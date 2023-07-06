Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Kenon by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kenon during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEN traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. 14,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 58.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter.

KEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

