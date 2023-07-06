KickToken Price Tops $0.0082 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, KickToken has traded 5% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $994,307.05 and approximately $28.62 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,929,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,929,718 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,929,718.77477595. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00815595 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $28.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

