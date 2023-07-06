KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc Purchases 459,348 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Alternative Assets Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,907. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

