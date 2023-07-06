KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Insider Sells 24,476.16 in Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 38,244 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.64, for a total value of 24,476.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 732,116 shares in the company, valued at 468,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock opened at 0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.31. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 0.55 and a 52-week high of 2.22.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 227.15% and a negative net margin of 394.38%. The business had revenue of 1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.25 million. Analysts predict that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

