Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
Shares of LEJU stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.84.
About Leju
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Leju
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.