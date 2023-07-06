LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of LGL stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that LGL Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

