LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
LGL Group Price Performance
Shares of LGL stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15.
LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that LGL Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LGL Group
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.