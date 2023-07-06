LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeMD

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 7,255.81%.

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber purchased 17,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,977.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber purchased 17,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,977.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez bought 10,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,279.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 129,124 shares of company stock valued at $314,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in LifeMD by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LifeMD by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LifeMD by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in LifeMD by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

Featured Articles

