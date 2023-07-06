Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 108,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lipocine

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $43,791.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,418 shares in the company, valued at $540,312.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lipocine Trading Down 3.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 5,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,230. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

