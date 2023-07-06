Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $168.20

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $168.20 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,654,981 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,592,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00325305 USD and is up 6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $100.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.