Maxim Group Cuts Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Price Target to $4.00

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNCY. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ UNCY opened at $1.14 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
