McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $308.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.79.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $296.90 on Friday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.68. The company has a market cap of $216.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

