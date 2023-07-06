Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mercury Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.43.

MRCY opened at $34.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.83, a P/E/G ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $64.43.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

