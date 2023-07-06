Michael A. Mussallem Sells 29,350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $2,664,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $90.96. 2,323,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $82.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

